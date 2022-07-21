Lewis Capaldi Watch Video - Lewis Capaldi

Thu Jul 21 2022

6:30 PM

Cardiff Castle

Castle Street Cardiff CF10 3RB

Cardiff Castle

Castle Street Cardiff CF10 3RB

Under 18s must be accompanied

Ages 6+

Lewis Capaldi

  • Lewis Capaldi

    Lewis Capaldi

    Indie Pop

    When Lewis Capaldi’s debut single Bruises exploded in mid-2017 it seemed from an outside perspective to have all the hallmarks of an overnight sensation. How could this 20-year-old with a soul-wrenching voice that sounded like it had been hewn from granite seemingly emerge from nowhere with a song of such emotional depth? A stripped-back and almost painfully raw meditation on love and loss from a writer who seemed like he’d already lived several lives and had the scars to prove it, within weeks it had racked up an astonishing 20 million Spotify plays and topped streaming charts around the world.

General Admission

£55.45 (£49.50 + £5.95 Fees, excluding any delivery costs)
Gold Circle Ticket

£77.90 (£69.50 + £8.40 Fees, excluding any delivery costs)
Terms & Conditions

This event is 6 and over. Any Ticket holder unable to present valid identification indicating that they are at least 6 years of age will not be admitted to this event, and will not be eligible for a refund.

Admission to this event is subject to the Event Partner’s and the venue operator’s terms and conditions; and any other entry requirements recommended or required by government on the date of the event which may include (i) demonstrating your COVID-19 status by providing proof of a negative lateral flow test, proof of full vaccination and/or (ii) any other entry requirements recommended or required by government. The Event Partner and venue reserve the right to refuse admission if you don’t comply and you will not be entitled to a refund. By purchasing a ticket you confirm you agree to this, in particular all safety measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

